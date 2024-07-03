Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Short Interest Update

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,420,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the May 31st total of 12,170,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE ADM traded up $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.14. 3,581,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,328,493. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $87.30. The firm has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 83.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,227,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,534,000 after purchasing an additional 139,064 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 383,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,728,000 after buying an additional 60,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

