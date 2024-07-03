Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,020,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the May 31st total of 24,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days.

ARQT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

NASDAQ ARQT opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a current ratio of 9.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.86. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $13.17.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $49.57 million during the quarter. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 204.35% and a negative return on equity of 197.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.31) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,956.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,956.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 7,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $68,607.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 140,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,415 shares of company stock worth $378,950 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQT. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 34.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,176,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110,233 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 8,764,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,308,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,644,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,462,000 after buying an additional 1,610,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,166,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,199,000 after acquiring an additional 269,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 260.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,655,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,191 shares during the period.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

