Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 502,305 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the previous session’s volume of 224,572 shares.The stock last traded at $10.67 and had previously closed at $10.68.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Ares Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 207,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 129,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 306,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Acquisition Co. II

Ares Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ares Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

