Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Short Interest Update

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 747,700 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the May 31st total of 793,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 351,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

ARBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.45 price target on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of ARBK stock opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Argo Blockchain has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $4.45.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.16 million for the quarter. Argo Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 4,172.69% and a negative net margin of 54.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Argo Blockchain will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Argo Blockchain by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 76,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Argo Blockchain by 108.5% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,684,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 876,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

