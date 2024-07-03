Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells $221,339.04 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) SVP Marc Taxay sold 624 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.71, for a total transaction of $221,339.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Marc Taxay sold 4,493 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.47, for a total transaction of $1,327,546.71.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $265,739.76.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET traded up $8.41 on Wednesday, reaching $365.42. 1,209,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,498,926. The stock has a market cap of $114.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.10 and a twelve month high of $365.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $307.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.44.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.50.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

