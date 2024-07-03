Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 600 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $90,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 208,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,585,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Airbnb Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $1.61 on Wednesday, reaching $152.73. 1,725,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,391,153. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.24 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.11. The company has a market cap of $98.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ABNB. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ABNB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.