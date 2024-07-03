Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins Sells 2,988 Shares

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 2,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $20,856.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,468.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arteris Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AIP remained flat at $7.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.11. Arteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $9.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 million. Arteris had a negative net margin of 69.70% and a negative return on equity of 198.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIP. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arteris by 25.2% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 711,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 143,385 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Arteris by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 215,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 129,692 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arteris by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 117,312 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Arteris by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 342,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 87,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Arteris by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 109,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 58,620 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AIP shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

