Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins Sells 2,988 Shares

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 2,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $20,856.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,468.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Arteris Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AIP remained flat at $7.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.11. Arteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $9.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 million. Arteris had a negative net margin of 69.70% and a negative return on equity of 198.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on AIP shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arteris
About Arteris
Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arteris
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.