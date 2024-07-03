Ascential (LON:ASCL) Hits New 1-Year High at $359.40

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 359.40 ($4.55) and last traded at GBX 355 ($4.49), with a volume of 394865 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 355.55 ($4.50).
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 433 ($5.48) price objective on shares of Ascential in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ascential in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 395 ($5.00) price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 371 ($4.69).
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a GBX 128.60 ($1.63) dividend. This is an increase from Ascential’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Ascential’s dividend payout ratio is 30,000.00%.
Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Marketing and Financial Technology.
