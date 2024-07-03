ASD Price Hits $0.0433 on Major Exchanges (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last week, ASD has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $28.61 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can currently be bought for about $0.0433 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00013079 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009576 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,076.49 or 0.99936225 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001014 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012627 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006003 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00076247 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.0448226 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,366,801.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.