Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Short Interest Down 5.6% in June

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the May 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of ASTC opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of -0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.64. Astrotech has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $13.97.
Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 550.25% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.
Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.
