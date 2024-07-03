Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Short Interest Down 5.6% in June

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the May 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of ASTC opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of -0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.64. Astrotech has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $13.97.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 550.25% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Astrotech stock. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Astrotech Co. ( NASDAQ:ASTC Free Report ) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 9,623 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 3.68% of Astrotech worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

