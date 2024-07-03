AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,921 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $1,118,288,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,301,000 after purchasing an additional 34,189,954 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,472,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,109,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in AT&T by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,086,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,477,000 after buying an additional 4,970,954 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.73.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,857,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,682,137. The company has a market capitalization of $133.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

