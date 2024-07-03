Avalanche 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $314.03 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $26.99 or 0.00044775 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $10.64 billion and $314.03 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00008463 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00012530 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00010595 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005614 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 443,537,609 coins and its circulating supply is 394,191,239 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

