AWM Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

AWM Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,900,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,737 shares during the period. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF makes up approximately 10.9% of AWM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. AWM Capital LLC owned 6.91% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $65,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 30,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 51,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BetterWealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 95,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.11. 52,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,669. The company has a market cap of $979.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.31 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.07.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

