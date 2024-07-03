AWM Capital LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

AWM Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.9% of AWM Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $5,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 48,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 506,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,000 after acquiring an additional 40,289 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.13. 130,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,181. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.16. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $43.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.