AWM Capital LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

AWM Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISV. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

DISV stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.44. The company had a trading volume of 222,728 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.53.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

