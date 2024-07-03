AWM Capital LLC Sells 701 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

AWM Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 606.6% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 422.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of DFAS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.78. 136,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,099. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.69. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $62.65.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

