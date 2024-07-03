AWM Capital LLC Sells 8,717 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

AWM Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 529,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,717 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 3.2% of AWM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. AWM Capital LLC owned 0.35% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $19,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 262.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAU traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.92. The stock had a trading volume of 174,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.36. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $37.94.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

