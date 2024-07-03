AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Short Interest Up 7.1% in June

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the May 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 857,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AXT in the first quarter worth about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AXT in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 11,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 158,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AXT alerts:

AXT Price Performance

AXTI traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $3.44. 100,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,404. AXT has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $5.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. AXT had a negative net margin of 21.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $22.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AXT will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AXTI shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of AXT from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of AXT from $3.80 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

View Our Latest Report on AXT

AXT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.