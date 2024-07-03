Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Acquires 78 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,506 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $566.03. 603,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,558,354. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $488.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.97. The firm has a market cap of $250.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,270 shares of company stock worth $15,165,916. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price target on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.