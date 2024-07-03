Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 79.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,423,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $527,436,000 after purchasing an additional 21,139 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,556,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,073,000 after buying an additional 154,032 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,275,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,679,000 after acquiring an additional 123,988 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,236,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,501,000 after acquiring an additional 390,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 793,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Power Integrations stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $71.08. 29,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,957. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.11. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $99.60.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $91.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.98 million. Research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In other news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $104,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $104,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $392,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,688,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,667 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

