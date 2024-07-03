Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Buys 1,692 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,091.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,192.9% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMH traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.63. The company had a trading volume of 426,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.74. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.87.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $423.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 106.12%.

AMH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.53.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 3,500 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,931. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,931. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

