Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Buys 306 Shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Enpro were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Enpro by 5,227.3% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Enpro by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Enpro during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Enpro in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Enpro in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Enpro stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.88. 6,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,248. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Enpro Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.08 and a 52-week high of $170.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.38.

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. Enpro had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $257.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Enpro’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enpro Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Enpro’s payout ratio is presently -857.08%.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

