Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Buys 87 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $1,114,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $1,503,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 202.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. HSBC raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $509.00 to $457.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.94.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $300.28. 396,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,055,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $293.03 and a one year high of $516.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $324.62 and its 200 day moving average is $404.18.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

