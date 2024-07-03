Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Has $4.65 Million Stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 234.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,820 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KVUE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kenvue by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,864,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,934,000 after acquiring an additional 20,943 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kenvue by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kenvue by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth about $53,246,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 60,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of Kenvue stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.22. 2,050,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,440,268. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

