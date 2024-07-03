Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Increases Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

NYSE WST traded down $2.61 on Wednesday, reaching $319.99. 71,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,549. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $340.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.10. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $310.00 and a fifty-two week high of $415.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.61.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.62 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total value of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at $56,063,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,063,718.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

