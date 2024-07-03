Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $1,000,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 109.1% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 49,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.41.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE:SHW traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $294.49. The stock had a trading volume of 322,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $304.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.32. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $232.06 and a 52 week high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

