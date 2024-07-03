Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Purchases 1,238 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Twilio were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $179,739,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,558,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,043,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,567,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,028,245,000 after acquiring an additional 445,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 6,662.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 250,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,024,000 after acquiring an additional 247,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.48.

NYSE:TWLO traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.75. The stock had a trading volume of 353,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,406. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $49.86 and a one year high of $78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.39 and its 200-day moving average is $63.34.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $49,105.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,232.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $49,105.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,232.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $58,975.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,096,535.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,359 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

