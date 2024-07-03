Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Reduces Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Veeva Systems makes up about 0.8% of Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $6,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $251.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.95.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,192,363 over the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

VEEV stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.05. 169,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,842. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.27. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.72 and a 12-month high of $236.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $650.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.73 million. Research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

