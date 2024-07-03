Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Short Interest Update

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the May 31st total of 4,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 225.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,924,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 1,334,240 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 1,398,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 671,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 671,064 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 746,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 402,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,379,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 352,607 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Up 14.1 %

NYSE BW traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.78. 1,582,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,505. The firm has a market cap of $162.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.25. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $6.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Featured Stories

