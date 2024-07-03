Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $394.05

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 394.05 ($4.98) and traded as low as GBX 371.63 ($4.70). Banco Santander shares last traded at GBX 373.50 ($4.72), with a volume of 107,446 shares.

Banco Santander Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 391.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 359.54. The company has a market capitalization of £57.38 billion, a PE ratio of 646.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

