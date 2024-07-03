Band Protocol (BAND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $179.36 Million

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 3rd. One Band Protocol token can currently be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00002077 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Band Protocol has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $179.36 million and approximately $7.84 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 148,261,786 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,861,786 tokens. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Band Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform connecting real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. It enhances smart contract functionalities by granting access to reliable data without central authority or points of failure. Developers can use any data, including real-world events, sports, weather, and random numbers. Band Protocol was founded by Soravis Srinawakoon (CEO), Sorawit Suriyakarn (CTO), and Paul Nattapatsiri (CPO).”

