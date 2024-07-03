Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.27% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

BOH traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.61. 21,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.06. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $75.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.59.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $252.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 9,660.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

