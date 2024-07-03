Barclays Lowers HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target to $56.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Argus raised shares of HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO stock opened at $53.58 on Monday. HF Sinclair has a 12 month low of $43.29 and a 12 month high of $64.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 6,500 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $372,905.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 138,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,933,869.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $663,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 10.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 191,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,585,000 after acquiring an additional 41,947 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

