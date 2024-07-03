Barclays Lowers Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $171.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $173.00 to $171.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VLO. Mizuho dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.47.

VLO opened at $157.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.68. The company has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. Valero Energy has a one year low of $112.16 and a one year high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 16.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

