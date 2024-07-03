Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Stock Position Lowered by Graphene Investments SAS

Graphene Investments SAS lowered its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the quarter. Graphene Investments SAS’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 976,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,136,000 after acquiring an additional 35,261 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at $1,618,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 305.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 356,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,404,000 after purchasing an additional 268,913 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth about $4,450,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 262.9% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 36,638 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.53.
Bath & Body Works Stock Down 1.1 %
NYSE BBWI traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,551,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,087. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.11.
Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.00%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 20.62%.
Bath & Body Works Profile
Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.
