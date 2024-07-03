Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Stock Position Lowered by Graphene Investments SAS

Graphene Investments SAS lowered its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the quarter. Graphene Investments SAS’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 976,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,136,000 after acquiring an additional 35,261 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at $1,618,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 305.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 356,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,404,000 after purchasing an additional 268,913 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth about $4,450,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 262.9% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 36,638 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.53.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE BBWI traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,551,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,087. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.11.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.00%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.