Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN) Trading Down 0.8%

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €26.04 ($28.00) and last traded at €26.17 ($28.14). Approximately 2,690,000 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €26.38 ($28.37).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €27.64 and its 200-day moving average price is €28.94.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

