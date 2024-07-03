Benchmark Reiterates Hold Rating for Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $72.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.86. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $37.28 and a fifty-two week high of $74.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.73.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.99 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 38.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

