Berenberg Bank Downgrades Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) to Hold

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,450 ($30.99) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 2,090 ($26.44). Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital cut shares of Keywords Studios to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,253.75 ($28.51).

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Keywords Studios stock traded up GBX 72 ($0.91) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,390 ($30.23). 6,145,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,877. Keywords Studios has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,101 ($13.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,498 ($31.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.10. The firm has a market cap of £1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,326.53, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,868.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,608.88.

In other Keywords Studios news, insider Don Robert bought 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,189 ($15.04) per share, with a total value of £55,883 ($70,684.29). Company insiders own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

Keywords Studios Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.