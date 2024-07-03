Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED)

Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 142 ($1.80) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.14% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a report on Thursday, March 14th.
Urban Logistics REIT Stock Performance
Urban Logistics REIT Company Profile
Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.
