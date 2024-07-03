Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED)

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2024

Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHEDGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 142 ($1.80) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.14% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Urban Logistics REIT Stock Performance

Shares of LON SHED traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 120.20 ($1.52). 2,992,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,893. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 119.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 119.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £458.23 million, a P/E ratio of -855.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.83, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 1.67. Urban Logistics REIT has a one year low of GBX 98.10 ($1.24) and a one year high of GBX 131 ($1.66).

Urban Logistics REIT Company Profile

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

