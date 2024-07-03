Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Short Interest Update

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 867,500 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the May 31st total of 752,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 241,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total value of $104,024.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,994.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,421,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $837,467,000 after purchasing an additional 31,445 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 514,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,091,000 after purchasing an additional 121,272 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 348,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $112,518,000 after purchasing an additional 35,890 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 237,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,780,000 after purchasing an additional 16,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $73,142,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (down from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.67.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BIO traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $268.75. 6,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 6.57. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52 week low of $261.59 and a 52 week high of $431.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.88.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $610.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.09 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 12.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Featured Articles

