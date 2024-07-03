Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Short Interest Up 11.9% in June

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,250,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the May 31st total of 4,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Bionano Genomics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 532.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 549,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 462,887 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 123.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 11.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

Bionano Genomics Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNGO remained flat at $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,992,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,865. The stock has a market cap of $38.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.41. Bionano Genomics has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bionano Genomics ( NASDAQ:BNGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 129.31% and a negative net margin of 605.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Bionano Genomics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bionano Genomics

About Bionano Genomics

(Get Free Report)

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight DNA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.