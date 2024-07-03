BitTorrent-New 24 Hour Volume Hits $21.09 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $808.78 million and $21.09 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000666 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001622 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000651 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000086 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $16,824,193.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

