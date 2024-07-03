BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,230,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the May 31st total of 12,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.06.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BJ traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.10. 700,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,149. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.30 and a 200 day moving average of $74.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $90.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total value of $955,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,651,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 13,578 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $1,070,082.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,481.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $955,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,651,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,684 shares of company stock valued at $4,160,168. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 812,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,180,000 after purchasing an additional 20,820 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $892,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 17,024 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 66,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $5,745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Articles

