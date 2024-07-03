Black Iron (TSE:BKI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Black Iron Inc. (TSE:BKI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.05. Black Iron shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 46,027 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Black Iron Inc engages in the exploration and development of ferrous metals in Ukraine. The company holds a 100% interest in the Shymanivske iron ore project covering an area of 2.56 square kilometers located in Krivyi Rih, Ukraine. Black Iron Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

