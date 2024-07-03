Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Holdings Raised by Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 499.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 308,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 256,619 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,550,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,336,000 after purchasing an additional 70,115 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Blackbaud by 217.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 24,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 17,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Insider Transactions at Blackbaud

In related news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 3,100 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $246,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,579,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackbaud news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 128,641 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,639. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total transaction of $246,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,579,140.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,468 shares of company stock worth $2,858,894 in the last 90 days. 1.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackbaud Stock Up 0.7 %

BLKB stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.11. The stock had a trading volume of 11,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,916. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $88.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.64 and a 200 day moving average of $77.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $279.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.22 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 1.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

Featured Stories

