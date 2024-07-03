BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:CII) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.33

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.33 and traded as high as $20.06. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund shares last traded at $19.95, with a volume of 91,907 shares changing hands.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.22.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0995 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
