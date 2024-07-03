BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:CII) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.33

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.33 and traded as high as $20.06. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund shares last traded at $19.95, with a volume of 91,907 shares changing hands.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.22.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0995 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CII. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 505,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,423,000 after acquiring an additional 44,677 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 10.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 299,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 27,580 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 77,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 465,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

