BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Short Interest Update

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the May 31st total of 1,870,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 603,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $915.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $844.17.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE:BLK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $789.12. 250,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,858. The company has a market capitalization of $117.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $845.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $780.22 and a 200 day moving average of $792.74.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 41.25 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

