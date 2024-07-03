BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance

Shares of BHV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $12.08.

Get BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.