BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance
Shares of BHV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $12.08.
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile
