Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the May 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Blue Dolphin Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of BDCO stock opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. Blue Dolphin Energy has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $8.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $63.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of -0.03.

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.02 million during the quarter. Blue Dolphin Energy had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 51.07%.

About Blue Dolphin Energy

Blue Dolphin Energy Company, an independent downstream energy company, engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refinery Operations, and Tolling and Terminaling. The company produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services at the Nixon facility.

