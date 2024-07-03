BluePath Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

BluePath Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 61.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ON. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at about $697,276,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at $418,102,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Onsemi by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,335,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,124,000 after purchasing an additional 828,944 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Onsemi by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,272,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,108,000 after purchasing an additional 817,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,989,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,717,000 after purchasing an additional 785,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

ON stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,906,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,833,691. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.44 and a 200 day moving average of $74.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.69. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $111.35.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,253.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Onsemi from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Onsemi in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.28.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

